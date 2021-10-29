Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.04). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

