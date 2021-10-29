Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $851.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post $851.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.50 million and the lowest is $839.81 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

