Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $851.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to post $851.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.50 million and the lowest is $839.81 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.45.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
