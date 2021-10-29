Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.52. Twitter posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 55.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

