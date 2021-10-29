Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price at $1,369.50

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,369.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

