Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $13.44

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,118. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

