Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $343.40

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.40.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $301.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $302.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

