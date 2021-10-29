Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $16.80

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB remained flat at $$6.25 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.97. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Provention Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

