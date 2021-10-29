Brokerages Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target at $7.75

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 445,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

