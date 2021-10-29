Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $19.31

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 37,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,030. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $834.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

