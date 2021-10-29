Brokerages Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) PT at $7.25

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 23,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

