Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $9.25

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

UWMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. 46,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,407. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2,645.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

