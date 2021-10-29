Brokerages Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) PT at $50.00

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

