Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 191,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.