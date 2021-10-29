Brokers Issue Forecasts for NOV Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 112.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 130.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $35,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

