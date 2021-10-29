Brokers Offer Predictions for TriNet Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group stock opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,209,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 74,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 434,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

