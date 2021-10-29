Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooge Energy stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Brooge Energy Limited has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

