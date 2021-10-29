Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

BBU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,215. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.