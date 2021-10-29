Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.09. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.