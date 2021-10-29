Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $337.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.00 million and the highest is $340.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 57,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.47. 10,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,696. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

