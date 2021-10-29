Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

