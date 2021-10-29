BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.22

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.22 and traded as low as C$105.00. BRP shares last traded at C$107.42, with a volume of 257,108 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$115.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.22.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 10.2299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

