Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $117.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

