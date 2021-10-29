Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,807. Brunswick has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

