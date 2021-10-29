Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $58.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.15.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,616. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
