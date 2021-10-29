Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $58.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,616. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

