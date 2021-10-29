Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE BG opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

