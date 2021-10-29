Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $108.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bunge traded as high as $92.67 and last traded at $92.47, with a volume of 76062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.