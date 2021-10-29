Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.25, but opened at $91.07. Bunge shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 14,855 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

