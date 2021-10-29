Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

BFST opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

