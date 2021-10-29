Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BYIT stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

