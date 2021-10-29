Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BYIT stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 272 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).
About Bytes Technology Group
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.