C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($17.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,465 shares of company stock worth $6,978,562. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 137,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $51.21.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

