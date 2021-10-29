C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after acquiring an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,465 shares of company stock worth $6,978,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

