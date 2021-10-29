CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $310.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $288.46 and last traded at $287.64, with a volume of 237833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.74.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.38.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 24.5% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a 200 day moving average of $259.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

