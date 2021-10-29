Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91,172 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $67,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

