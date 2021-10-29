Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 0.3%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77). 42,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 58,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £146 million and a PE ratio of 43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

In other Cake Box news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

