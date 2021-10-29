California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.15

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.15 and traded as high as $18.65. California First Leasing shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 7,395 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans.

