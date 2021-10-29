California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 214,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 204.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 145,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,865 shares of company stock worth $94,997. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $640.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

