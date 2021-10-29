California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,287 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

