California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,444 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.