California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,610 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Winmark were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

WINA opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $201.29. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,682 shares of company stock worth $3,430,985 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

