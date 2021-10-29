California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,256 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 74.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $640.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

