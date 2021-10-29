California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Head-To-Head Review

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get California Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for California Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.34 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 10.16 -$159.45 million $0.91 16.69

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25%

Summary

California Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.