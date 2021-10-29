California Resources (NYSE:CRC) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Head-To-Head Review

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for California Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|California Resources
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Kimbell Royalty Partners
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares California Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|California Resources
|$1.56 billion
|2.34
|$1.77 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|Kimbell Royalty Partners
|$90.48 million
|10.16
|-$159.45 million
|$0.91
|16.69
California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares California Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|California Resources
|263.47%
|1,765.75%
|111.36%
|Kimbell Royalty Partners
|-86.40%
|3.75%
|2.25%
Summary
California Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
