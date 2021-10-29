California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $72,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

