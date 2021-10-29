California State Teachers Retirement System Has $71.23 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,694 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $71,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 259,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.61 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.