California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,548 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Spotify Technology worth $65,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 84.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $243.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.72.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

