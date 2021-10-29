California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,775 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $91,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.06.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

