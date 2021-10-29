Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 8.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.13 and last traded at $37.90. 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Camtek alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,409,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.