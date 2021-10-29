Canaccord Genuity Cuts IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target to GBX 620

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGR stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 544.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. IG Design Group has a twelve month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of £246.99 million and a P/E ratio of 41.80.

In other IG Design Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

