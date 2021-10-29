Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$171.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$146.29.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$164.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$116.37 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

