Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,977. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

