Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.38.

CDNAF opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.38. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

